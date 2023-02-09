V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13, RTT News reports. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. updated its FY23 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 2,758,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 190.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 38.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,890,000 after buying an additional 756,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

