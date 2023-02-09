V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13, RTT News reports. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. updated its FY23 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.
V.F. Stock Performance
V.F. stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 2,758,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41.
V.F. Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 190.66%.
Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 38.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,890,000 after buying an additional 756,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.
V.F. Company Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
