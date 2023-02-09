V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13, RTT News reports. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. updated its FY23 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

Shares of VFC opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. V.F. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 190.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Williams Trading cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

