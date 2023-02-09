V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Barclays

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VFC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 0.3 %

V.F. stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. V.F. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.