V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13, RTT News reports. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. updated its FY23 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. V.F. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $64.74.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Williams Trading cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

