V.F. Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

V.F. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $64.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.66%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.