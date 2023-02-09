UNUS SED LEO Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.87 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $1.87 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00015237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00418515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017775 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.35998093 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,979,433.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

