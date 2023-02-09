Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.61.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,014,000 after buying an additional 207,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after acquiring an additional 325,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,986,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 296,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

