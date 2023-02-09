UNIUM Self Reported Market Cap Tops $116.85 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $116.85 million and approximately $783.44 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for approximately $40.18 or 0.00183443 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 44.02581635 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $835.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

