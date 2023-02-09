Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Up to $36.33

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.33, but opened at $39.11. Unity Software shares last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 3,452,717 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on U. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

Unity Software Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,673,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,673,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,296. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after buying an additional 2,087,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after buying an additional 250,855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after buying an additional 557,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,037,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after buying an additional 1,160,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

