United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $186.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.17 and a 200-day moving average of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $230.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

