United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Shares Down 1.5%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €21.42 ($23.03) and last traded at €21.60 ($23.23). Approximately 170,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.93 ($23.58).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTDI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €28.90 ($31.08) target price on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.49) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

