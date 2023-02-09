United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Sells $1,014,600.00 in Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $50.77 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,663 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

