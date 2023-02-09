Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$0.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.82 billion-$6.82 billion.

Unicharm Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Unicharm stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 78,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,296. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.20.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot.

