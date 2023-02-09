Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Under Armour

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.