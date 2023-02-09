Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.
UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.
Shares of UAA opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.
