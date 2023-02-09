UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.22-$2.30 EPS.
UDR Trading Down 1.8 %
UDR traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.95. 1,967,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 179.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 0.36.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
UDR Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at UDR
In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 46.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in UDR by 6.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth about $341,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About UDR
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.