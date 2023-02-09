UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.22-$2.30 EPS.

UDR Trading Down 1.8 %

UDR traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.95. 1,967,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 179.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 0.36.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 608.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 46.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in UDR by 6.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth about $341,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Articles

