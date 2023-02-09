UBS Group Increases Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $110.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 69,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,503. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $128.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.