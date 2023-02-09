UBS Group Increases Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $110.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 69,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,503. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $128.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
