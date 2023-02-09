UBS Group Analysts Give Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) a $120.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.13.

GOOG opened at $100.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

