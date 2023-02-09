Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $36.83 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,593,456. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,680 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 127.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,108,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,943,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Stories

