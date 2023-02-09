Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,851,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,481,420. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.26.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,593,456. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

