Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,733,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,044,436 shares during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. comprises approximately 1.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 233.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TKC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 108,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.72.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

