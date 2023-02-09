TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $617.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-0.22 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.22 EPS.
TTM Technologies Stock Performance
TTMI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 334,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,986. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TTMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.
Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)
