TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $617.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-0.22 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.22 EPS.

TTMI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 334,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,986. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TTM Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

