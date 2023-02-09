TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund makes up 0.9% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. 50,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.