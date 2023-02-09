Trumpcoin (TRUMP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.57

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $7.57 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.08 or 0.07197748 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00086698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00029285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00064213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00024610 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

