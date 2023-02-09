Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.08. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 336 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.31.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.43%.
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
