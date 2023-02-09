Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.08. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 336 shares changing hands.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRT Get Rating ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

