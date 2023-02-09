Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSE. Barclays increased their price target on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trinseo from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinseo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Shares of TSE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. 288,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,098. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth $134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 94.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth $206,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

