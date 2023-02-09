Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Robert W. Baird

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,923,000 after acquiring an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

