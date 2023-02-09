Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Robert W. Baird

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.
Trimble Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional Trading of Trimble
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trimble (TRMB)
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.