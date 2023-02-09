Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.40

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 18060568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,877 shares of company stock valued at $340,874 over the last three months. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Transocean by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

