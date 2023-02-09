Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.80

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.80 and last traded at C$14.74, with a volume of 85247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCL.A shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

