Traders Buy Large Volume of International Flavors & Fragrances Put Options (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,181 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical volume of 2,086 put options.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock traded down $19.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.14. 4,350,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,348. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $143.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.42.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

