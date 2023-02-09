Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.66 billion-$268.66 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TM. TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,239.71.
Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $143.83 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average of $143.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Motor (TM)
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.