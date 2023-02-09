Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.66 billion-$268.66 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TM. TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $143.83 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average of $143.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 29,434 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.