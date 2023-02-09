Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00010241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.68 billion and $32.07 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00048176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031353 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019566 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00225243 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020801 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.25504839 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $36,939,952.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

