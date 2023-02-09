TMD Wealth Management LLC Makes New $503,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after buying an additional 1,094,252 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 615,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after buying an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,244. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

