TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $31.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,310 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 14.0% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,215,000 after buying an additional 142,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,160,000 after buying an additional 148,164 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,389,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,743,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.42. The stock had a trading volume of 506,648 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.08.

