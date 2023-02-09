Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 447,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 158,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Titan Medical Stock Down 16.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The stock has a market cap of C$38.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.