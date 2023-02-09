Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Down 32.1% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $654.69 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00443518 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,674.84 or 0.29379452 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00422944 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01568649 USD and is down -14.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,025.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.