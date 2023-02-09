Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,257,542 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 485,242 shares.The stock last traded at $114.03 and had previously closed at $117.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

