Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 9.7% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 551,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $97,901,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $230.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.21. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $433.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

