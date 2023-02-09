Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Streamline Health Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,268. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 38.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

