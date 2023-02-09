Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $271,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VBR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.80. The stock had a trading volume of 37,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,149. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

