Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794,119 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.