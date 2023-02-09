Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $379.05. The stock had a trading volume of 639,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

