Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as low as C$1.18. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 28,355 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.29.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.