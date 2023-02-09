The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Western Union in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 154.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Union Price Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of WU opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. Western Union has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,529,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,525,000 after buying an additional 1,509,663 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Western Union by 3.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,711,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after buying an additional 234,389 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Union by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,295,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,486,000 after buying an additional 595,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Stories

