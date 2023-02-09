The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Western Union in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 154.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Western Union Price Performance
Shares of WU opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. Western Union has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Western Union Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,529,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,525,000 after buying an additional 1,509,663 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Western Union by 3.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,711,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after buying an additional 234,389 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Union by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,295,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,486,000 after buying an additional 595,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
