The Goldman Sachs Group Raises RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $22.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.55.

Shares of NYSE RXO traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 111,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,032. RXO has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RXO will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

