The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target to $13.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

