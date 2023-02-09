The Goldman Sachs Group Raises AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $31.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZEK. Bank of America downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,447. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 176.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

