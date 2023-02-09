The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $379.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,942. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.56 and a 200-day moving average of $344.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.