The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $26.00

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.29.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,183,000 after buying an additional 1,284,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,495,000 after buying an additional 1,229,322 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after buying an additional 2,006,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in United States Steel by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after acquiring an additional 530,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,641,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,870,000 after acquiring an additional 86,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

