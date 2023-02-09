The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE GUT opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GUT. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

