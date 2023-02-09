The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces $0.45 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $172,056.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,042 shares in the company, valued at $7,870,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

(Get Rating)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.